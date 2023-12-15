Pario Welcomes Shannon Briggs as Regional Director, Business Development

TORONTO, ON, DECEMBER 15, 2023/insPRESS/ – Pario is excited to announce the addition of Shannon Briggs as Regional Director, Business Development.

Shannon brings over 20 years of experience with extensive first-hand knowledge in the insurance industry, including account management, business development, contract negotiation, and claims management. A leader in business development, Shannon previously held long-term positions as Business Development Specialist and Business Development Manager for large national insurers.

Based out of Pario’s Ottawa location, Shannon will support business development and client relations in Ottawa and Northern Ontario, as well as the Southwestern Corridor. She is a dedicated and trusted advisor to both clients and colleagues, working to ensure the customer journey is a positive experience.

“We are so thrilled to have Ms. Briggs join Pario’s Business Development team,” says Yvonne Hird, National Vice President, Business Development. “Her extensive experience and commitment to client service have already made her a fantastic and valued member of our team. Shannon’s skillset will be instrumental for supporting Pario’s continued growth across Ontario.”

Reporting to Yvonne Hird, Ms. Briggs can be contacted at 613.447.5673 or by email at shannon.briggs@pario.ca.

Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences is a multi-disciplinary team of electrical, mechanical, material, and structural engineers supporting the consumer, commercial, and insurance industries. Pario’s full-service environmental sciences and consulting—spill response, site assessment, contaminated site remediation, hazardous materials identification, peer review, and subrogation—provide clients with immediate solutions and insight for the most appropriate approach to file closure. Pario also provides focused and responsive consulting service to the insurance, risk management, transportation, and legal industries. For more information, visit https://www.pario.ca.