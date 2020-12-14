Pario Welcomes Tegan McWhirter to the Toronto Office

TORONTO, ON, DEC. 14, 2020/insPRESS/ – Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences LP (Pario), one of Canada’s top providers of specialized engineering and environmental services to the insurance and risk management industries, is pleased to announce the addition of Tegan McWhirter to their staff as a Project Manager within the Environmental Division.

Ms. McWhirter is a graduate of Queen’s University and holds a specialized Honours Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree in Environmental Science. Following her time at Queen’s, she went on to study at Nipissing University to attain a Masters in Environmental Science degree, specializing in isotopic chemistry.

Ms. McWhirter is bilingual, speaking both English and French, and comes to Pario with years of experience working in the environmental and emergency and risk management industries, working both in private and government agencies. During her career, she has worked in site remediation, monitoring programs, and emergency spill response. She has considerable experience conducting site inspections, project management, and ensuring compliance with Federal and Provincial government regulations for both small and large-scale projects.

Ms. McWhirter’s areas of expertise include spill remediation and restoration, environmental soil and groundwater sampling, and aggregate inspections and compliance assessments. She also has first-hand experience managing risk and aiding in site investigations from her time as a volunteer firefighter.

“We can’t wait to see what Tegan’s expertise brings to Pario’s environmental division,” Martin Grech, Senior Vice President of National Operations for Pario. “Her specialized work in environmental science, combined with her project management experience, will surely make her an invaluable part of the team.”

Based out of Pario’s Toronto location, Ms. McWhirter can be contacted at 416.702. 5122, or by email at tegan.mcwhirter@pario.ca.

Len Copp

President

T: 780.930.5190

E: len.copp@pario.ca

Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences is a multi-disciplinary team of Electrical, Mechanical, Material, Chemical and Structural Engineers supporting the consumer, commercial, and insurance industries. Pario’s full-service environmental consulting—spill response, site assessment, contaminated site remediation, hazardous materials identification, peer review, and subrogation—provide clients with immediate solutions and insight for the most appropriate approach to file closure. Pario also provides focused and responsive consulting services to the insurance, risk management, transportation, and legal industries. For more information, visit http://www.pario.ca.