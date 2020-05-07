Pario Welcomes Thomas Cardiff to the Halifax office

HALIFAX, NS, MAY 7, 2020/insPRESS/ – Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences LP (Pario), one of Canada’s top providers of specialized engineering and environmental services to the insurance and risk management industries, is pleased to announce the addition of Thomas Cardiff to their staff as Junior Environmental Scientist.

Mr. Cardiff holds a joint honours degree in Geography & Environmental Management and Anthropology from the University of Waterloo. He comes to Pario with over five years of experience working in both pipeline development & maintenance, and environmental spill response.

Mr. Cardiff’s proficiency comes from his work in Northern Alberta, where he has experienced exceptionally harsh weather conditions for environmental work. Working with a regional energy services company and an environmental consulting firm, Mr. Cardiff has specialized in the implementation, monitoring, and maintenance of pipeline equipment, in addition to emergency spill response and remediation management of hazardous fluid spills relating to the oil and gas industries.

As an environmental consultant, Mr. Cardiff has practical experience with project management surrounding spills, site monitoring, and the remediation and reclamation of affected environments. While his diligent and professional manner allows him to excel in his career, his hands-on knowledge and experience with advanced monitoring and assessment equipment, techniques, and safety protocols have allowed him to manage projects safely, efficiently, and on-time.

“We are thrilled to welcome Thomas to the team,” said Martin Grech, Senior Vice President of National Operations for Pario. “The knowledge and expertise that he brings to Pario will be invaluable to our team of environmental professionals, and Pario as a whole.”

Based out of Pario’s Halifax location, Mr. Cardiff can be contacted at 902-466-7890, or by e-mail at thomas.cardiff@pario.ca.

Len Copp

President

T: 780.930.5190

E: len.copp@pario.ca

Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences is a multi-disciplinary team of Electrical, Mechanical, Material, Chemical and Structural Engineers supporting the consumer, commercial, and insurance industries. Pario’s full-service environmental consulting—spill response, site assessment, contaminated site remediation, hazardous materials identification, peer review, and subrogation—provide clients with immediate solutions and insight for the most appropriate approach to file closure. Pario also provides focused and responsive consulting service to the insurance, risk management, transportation, and legal industries. For more information, visit http://www.pario.ca.