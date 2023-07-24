Pario Welcomes Three New Additions in Ontario

TORONTO, ON, JULY 24, 2023/insPRESS/ – Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences LP (Pario), Canada’s national provider of forensic engineering and environmental sciences services, is pleased to announce three new additions to their head office in Concord, ON:

Moein Rezaei , Ph.D. – Structural Forensic Engineer

Ryan Chan , B.Sc. (Hons) – Forensic Scientist, Fire & Explosion Investigator

Tuna Yuzgyur, CFEI, CCFI-C – Forensic Engineer, Fire & Explosion Investigator

As Structural Forensic Engineer, Dr. Rezaei leverages 10 years of industry experience in providing structural analysis, design, inspection, surveying, and restoration. As Forensic Scientist, Mr. Chan is trained in advanced forensic investigation methods as a graduate of Ontario Tech University’s Forensic Science program. As Forensic Engineer, Mr. Yuzgyur possesses extensive knowledge of fire investigation techniques, and he has completed over 120 fire investigations including large losses, fatal fires, explosions, and complex fire scenes.

These appointments represent an important addition to the Pario team in Ontario. With an increased focus on local talent and expert availability, Pario continues to enhance their presence in the region. These additions will bolster the strong team in Ontario with exceptional expertise, helping to support clients across Ontario and accommodate a growing client base.

Dr. Rezaei will report to Peter Wills, Technical Lead, Structural Engineering; Mr. Chan will report to Zachary King, National Director of Mechanical and Materials Engineering; and Mr. Yuzgyur will report to Alan Morris, National Director of Fire & Explosion and Accident Reconstruction/Biomechanics.

“We are delighted to welcome these three skilled individuals to our team here in Ontario,” says Mark Milner, Vice President of Engineering. “Moein, Ryan, and Tuna all bring extensive experience and knowledge to their new roles. We look forward to their valuable contributions towards Pario’s ongoing growth and expansion.”

Pario’s Concord office can be contacted at 905-857-7979. Moein Rezaei can be contacted by email at Moein.Rezaei@pario.ca; Ryan Chan at Ryan.Chan@pario.ca; and Tuna Yuzgyur at Tuna.Yuzgyur@pario.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Len Copp

President

Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences

T: 888-467-2370 x1245

E: len.copp@scm.ca

Martin Grech

Senior Vice President, National Operations

Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences

T: 888‑762‑4667

E: martin.grech@pario.ca

Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences is a multi-disciplinary team of electrical, mechanical, material, and structural engineers supporting the consumer, commercial, and insurance industries. Pario’s full-service environmental sciences and consulting—spill response, site assessment, contaminated site remediation, hazardous materials identification, peer review, and subrogation—provide clients with immediate solutions and insight for the most appropriate approach to file closure. Pario also provides focused and responsive consulting service to the insurance, risk management, transportation, and legal industries. For more information, visit http://www.pario.ca.