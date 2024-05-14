ParioQuantify Appoints Zachary Hill as Director of Atlantic Canada

HALIFAX, NS, MAY 14, 2024/insPRESS/ – ParioQuantify, a leading national provider of independent property appraisal, is pleased to announce the appointment of Zachary Hill as Director of Atlantic Canada. Following years of continuous expansion, this new appointment will serve to bolster ParioQuantify’s presence across the region and provide further strength for their growing team of National Property Specialists.

Zach first joined ParioQuantify in January 2020 as a National Property Specialist. Over the past four years, he has significantly influenced ParioQuantify’s market presence through a commitment to best-in-class service and ensuring client loyalty. Zach’s work within Atlantic Canada and with the existing ParioQuantify team will support the region’s ongoing success.

Zach has nearly 20 years’ industry experience with extensive work in the construction and restoration industries, and with commercial, large, and complex losses. His specialties include building valuation appraisals for replacement cost value and depreciated value; construction bid document specifications, estimations, contract preparation and tendering; quantification of damages; cost consulting, analysis, and file auditing; building code; and by-law reviews.

This appointment reaffirms ParioQuantify’s commitment to delivering comprehensive property loss services with local expertise across Canada, as well as nurturing talent and promoting from within. In his new role, Zach will report to Kevin Hengstler, Vice President of National Operations.

“I’m thrilled to be taking on a new leadership role with ParioQuantify,” says Zach Hill. “This team has been incredible to work with over the past four years, and I look forward to growing our presence across Atlantic Canada.”

“Zach has been an invaluable member of our team in Atlantic Canada,” says Kevin Hengstler. “He has always demonstrated passion and commitment to quality service, and the team will benefit from his confident leadership in the years ahead. This appointment represents a major step in ParioQuantify’s continued expansion across the region.”

Based out of ParioQuantify’s Darthmouth location, Zach can be reached at 902-423-9287 or by email at zach.hill@parioquantify.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Len Copp

President

T: 780.930.5190

E: len.copp@scm.ca

ParioQuantify provides third-party appraisal and non-vested interest appraisal of any size property loss for both residential and commercial property. Comprised of our National Team of Property Appraisers with extensive experience in appraisal, construction, and disaster restoration, ParioQuantify is a reliable and cost-effective alternative to relying solely on contractor estimates. Our team can provide a timely, independent, and accurate cost assessment of damages from emergency mitigation to repair or complete rebuild anywhere in North America. For more information on ParioQuantify, please visit https://parioquantify.ca.