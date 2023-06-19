ParioQuantify Expands Markham Office with Addition of Jarrett Crevier

TORONTO, ON, JUNE 19, 2023/insPRESS/ – ParioQuantify is pleased to announce the addition of Jarrett Crevier as National Property Specialist.

Mr. Crevier comes to ParioQuantify after over 22 years of large loss appraisals, estimating, project management, building consulting of restoration and construction projects for commercial and residential properties.

Jarrett brings a wealth of experience which includes, but is not limited to, Construction Project Management and Construction, Restoration, Estimating, Negotiations, Dispute Resolutions, Damage Assessment, and Tendering.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Crevier to the ParioQuantify team,” says Norm Gagnon, Director, Eastern Canada for ParioQuantify. “Mr. Crevier’s experience and expertise is an excellent addition to our team and to the continued growth and development in the Markham and surrounding regions.”

“With the addition of Mr. Crevier, we reaffirm our commitment to providing outstanding damage assessments and auditing services to the region,” says Kevin Hengstler, Vice President, National Operations at ParioQuantify. “We’re thrilled to have Mr. Crevier on board with the vast experience he brings to our team.”

Servicing Markham and the surrounding areas, and based out of ParioQuantify’s Markham location, Mr. Crevier can be contacted at 289.671.5625, or by email at jarrett.crevier@parioquantify.ca.

-30-

For more information, please contact:

Len Copp

President

T: 780.930.5190

E: len.copp@scm.ca

ParioQuantify provides third-party appraisal and non-vested interest appraisal of any size property loss for both residential and commercial property. Comprised of our National Team of Property Appraisers with extensive experience in appraisal, construction, and disaster restoration, ParioQuantify is a reliable and cost-effective alternative to relying solely on contractor estimates. Our team can provide a timely, independent, and accurate cost assessment of damages from emergency mitigation to repair or complete rebuild anywhere in North America. For more information on ParioQuantify, please visit http://www.parioquantify.ca.