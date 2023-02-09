ParioQuantify Expands Montreal Office with Addition of Francesco Marcogliese

TORONTO, ON, FEBRUARY 9, 2023/insPRESS/ – ParioQuantify, Canada’s leading provider of post-loss appraisal services, is pleased to announce the addition of Francesco Marcogliese as National Property Specialist.

Mr. Marcogliese comes to ParioQuantify after over 12 years of large loss appraisals, estimating, project management, and building consulting of restoration and construction projects for commercial and residential properties.

Francesco brings a wealth of experience which includes, but not limited to, Construction Project Management, Contract Law, Estimating, Negotiations, Dispute Resolutions, Damage Assessment, and Tendering.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Mr. Marcogliese to the ParioQuantify team,” says Norm Gagnon, Director, Eastern Canada for ParioQuantify. “Mr. Marcogliese’s experience and expertise is an excellent addition to our team for continued growth and development in Montreal and the surrounding regions.”

“With the addition of Mr. Marcogliese, we reaffirm our commitment to providing outstanding damage assessments and auditing services to the region,” says Kevin Hengstler, Vice President, National Operations at ParioQuantify. “We’re excited to have Mr. Marcogliese on board with the vast experience he brings to our team.”

Servicing Quebec, and based out of ParioQuantify’s Montreal location, Mr. Marcogliese can be contacted at 581-349-6568, or by email at franceso.marcogliese@parioquantify.ca.

-30-

For more information, please contact:

Len Copp

President

T: 780.930.5190

E: len.copp@scm.ca

ParioQuantify provides third-party appraisal and non-vested interest appraisal of any size property loss for both residential and commercial property. Comprised of our National Team of Property Appraisers with extensive experience in appraisal, construction, and disaster restoration, ParioQuantify is a reliable and cost-effective alternative to relying solely on contractor estimates. Our team can provide a timely, independent, and accurate cost assessment of damages from emergency mitigation to repair or complete rebuild anywhere in North America. For more information on ParioQuantify, please visit the website http://www.parioquantify.ca.