ParioQuantify Welcomes Eric Violette as National Property Specialist

CAMPBELLTON, NB, DECEMBER 14, 2021/insPRESS/ – ParioQuantify, Canada’s leading provider of post-loss appraisal services, is pleased to announce the addition of Eric Violette as National Property Specialist.

Mr. Violette comes to ParioQuantify after over ten years of residential and commercial restoration and construction-related work as a project manager in the insurance restoration industry. His experience includes Construction Project Management, Estimating, Negotiations, and Dispute Resolutions. Mr. Violette is fully bilingual in French and English.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Mr. Violette to the ParioQuantify team,” says Norm Gagnon, Director, Eastern Canada for ParioQuantify. “Mr. Violette’s experience will be an excellent addition to our team and to the continued growth and development in the Quebec and Atlantic Provinces.”

“With the addition of Mr. Violette, we reaffirm our commitment to providing outstanding damage assessments and auditing services to the region,” says Kevin Hengstler, Vice President, National Operations at ParioQuantify. “We’re excited to see what Mr. Violette’s comprehensive experience brings to our team.”

Servicing all of the Atlantic Provinces as well as Eastern Quebec and based out of ParioQuantify’s Campbellton, NB location, Mr. Violette can be contacted at 506-838-3149 or by email at eric.violette@parioquantify.ca.

-30-

For more information, please contact:

Len Copp

President

T: 780.930.5190

E: len.copp@scm.ca

ParioQuantify provides third-party appraisal and non-vested interest appraisal of any size property loss for both residential and commercial property. Comprised of our National Team of Property Appraisers with extensive experience in appraisal, construction, and disaster restoration, ParioQuantify is a reliable and cost-effective alternative to relying solely on contractor estimates. Our team can provide a timely, independent, and accurate cost assessment of damages from emergency mitigation to repair or complete rebuild anywhere in North America. For more information on ParioQuantify, please visit the website http://www.parioquantify.ca.