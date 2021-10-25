ParioQuantify Welcomes Gil Johnstone as National Property Specialist

HAMILTON, ON, OCTOBER 25, 2021/insPRESS/ – ParioQuantify, Canada’s leading provider of post-loss appraisal services, is pleased to announce the addition of Gil Johnstone as National Property Specialist.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Johnstone to the ParioQuantify team,” says Norm Gagnon, Director, Eastern Canada for ParioQuantify. “Mr. Johnstone’s varied experience will be an asset to our team and will contribute to the continued growth and development in Ontario.”

“With the addition of Mr. Johnstone, we reaffirm our commitment to providing industry-leading damage assessments and auditing services to the region,” says Kevin Hengstler, Vice President, National Operations at ParioQuantify. “We’re enthusiastic to see what Mr. Johnstone’s expertise brings to our team.”

Servicing all of Ontario, and based out of ParioQuantify’s Hamilton, ON location, Mr. Johnstone can be contacted at 365-324-6938, or by email at gil.johnstone@parioquantify.ca

-30-

For more information, please contact:

Len Copp

President

T: 780.930.5190

E: len.copp@scm.ca

ParioQuantify provides third-party appraisal and non-vested interest appraisal of any size property loss for both residential and commercial property. Comprised of our National Team of Property Appraisers with extensive experience in appraisal, construction, and disaster restoration, ParioQuantify is a reliable and cost-effective alternative to relying solely on contractor estimates. Our team can provide a timely, independent, and accurate cost assessment of damages from emergency mitigation to repair or complete rebuild anywhere in North America. For more information on ParioQuantify, please visit the website http://www.parioquantify.ca.