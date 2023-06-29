ParioQuantify Welcomes Lee-Raymond Beaucage as National Property Specialist

TORONTO, ON, JUNE 29, 2023/insPRESS/ – ParioQuantify is pleased to announce the addition of Lee-Raymond Beaucage as National Property Specialist.

Mr. Beaucage comes to ParioQuantify after over 10 years of large loss appraisals, estimating, project management, building consulting of restoration and construction projects for commercial and residential properties, and farming valuations.

Lee-Raymond brings a wealth of experience which includes, but is not limited to, Construction Project Management and Building Consultation of Heritage Builds/Construction Contract Law, Estimating, Negotiations, Dispute Resolutions, Damage Assessment and Tendering.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Mr. Beaucage to the ParioQuantify team,” says Derek Ogonoski, Director, Western Canada for ParioQuantify. “Mr. Beaucage’s experience is an excellent addition to our team and to the continued growth and development in Lloydminster and the surrounding regions.”

“With the addition of Mr. Beaucage, we reaffirm our commitment to providing outstanding damage assessments and auditing services to the region,” says Kevin Hengstler, Vice President, National Operations at ParioQuantify. “We’re excited to have Mr. Beaucage on board with the vast experience he brings to our team.”

Servicing Lloydminster and the surrounding areas, and based out of ParioQuantify’s Edmonton location, Mr. Beaucage can be contacted at 306.307.3069, or by email at lee-raymond.beaucage@parioquantify.ca.

-30-

For more information, please contact:

Len Copp

President

T: 780.930.5190

E: len.copp@scm.ca

ParioQuantify provides third-party appraisal and non-vested interest appraisal of any size property loss for both residential and commercial property. Comprised of our National Team of Property Appraisers with extensive experience in appraisal, construction, and disaster restoration, ParioQuantify is a reliable and cost-effective alternative to relying solely on contractor estimates. Our team can provide a timely, independent, and accurate cost assessment of damages from emergency mitigation to repair or complete rebuild anywhere in North America. For more information on ParioQuantify, please visit https://parioquantify.ca/.