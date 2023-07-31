ParioQuantify Welcomes Michael Talson as National Property Specialist

TORONTO, ON, JULY 31, 2023/insPRESS/ – ParioQuantify is pleased to announce the addition of Michael Talson as National Property Specialist.

Mr. Talson comes to ParioQuantify after over 34 years of large loss appraisals, estimating, project management, building consulting of restoration and construction projects for commercial and residential properties, and farming valuations.

Michael brings a wealth of experience which includes but is not limited to: Construction Project Management and Building Consultation of Heritage Builds/Construction Contract Law, Estimating, Negotiations, Dispute Resolutions, Damage Assessment, and Tendering.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Mr. Talson to the ParioQuantify team,” says Derek Ogonoski, Director, Western Canada for ParioQuantify. “Mr. Talson’s experience is an excellent addition to our team and to the continued growth and development in British Columbia.”

“With the addition of Mr. Talson, we reaffirm our commitment to providing outstanding damage assessments and auditing services to the region,” says Kevin Hengstler, Vice President, National Operations at ParioQuantify. “We’re excited to have Mr. Talson on board with the vast experience he brings to our team.”

Servicing Prince George and the surrounding areas, and based out of ParioQuantify’s Prince George location, Mr. Talson can be contacted at 250-981-1841 or by email at michael.talson@parioquantify.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Len Copp

President

T: 780.930.5190

E: len.copp@scm.ca

