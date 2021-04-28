ParioQuantify Welcomes Pierre Caron as National Property Specialist

MONCTON, NB, APR. 28, 2021/insPRESS/ – ParioQuantify, Canada’s leading provider of post-loss appraisal services, is pleased to announce the addition of Pierre Caron as National Property Specialist. Based out of New Brunswick, Mr. Caron joins the team of specialists serving Canada’s Atlantic Region.

Mr. Caron comes to ParioQuantify with more than 17 years of residential, commercial, and high-end complex restoration and construction-related work as a project manager in the insurance restoration industry and commercial construction industry. His experience and specializations include Construction Project Management, Estimating, Catastrophe Losses, Negotiations, and Complex Losses.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Mr. Caron to the ParioQuantify team,” says Norm Gagnon, Director, Eastern Canada for ParioQuantify. “Mr. Caron’s extensive experience will be an excellent addition to our team and to the continued growth and development in the Atlantic provinces market.”

“With the addition of Mr. Caron, we reaffirm our commitment to providing outstanding damage assessments and auditing services to the region,” says Kevin Hengstler, Vice President, National Operations at ParioQuantify. “We’re excited to see what Mr. Caron’s comprehensive experience brings to our team.”

Servicing all Atlantic Canada, and based out of ParioQuantify’s Dieppe/Moncton, NB location, Pierre Caron can be contacted at 902-598-7276, or by email at pierre.caron@parioquantify.ca.

