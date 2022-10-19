ParioQuantify Welcomes Quinton Friesen as National Property Specialist

SASKATOON, SK, OCTOBER 19, 2022/insPRESS/ – ParioQuantify is pleased to announce the addition of Quinton Friesen as National Property Specialist.

Mr. Friesen comes to ParioQuantify with over 26 years’ experience in large loss appraisals, estimating, project management, building consulting of restoration and construction projects for commercial and residential properties, and machinery/equipment valuations.

Mr. Friesen brings a wealth of experience to his role which includes but not limited to work in Construction Project Management and building consultation of Heritage Builds/Construction Contract Law, Estimating, Negotiations, Dispute Resolutions, Damage Assessment, and Tendering.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome back Mr. Friesen to the ParioQuantify team,” says Derek Ogonoski, Director, Western Canada for ParioQuantify. “Mr. Friesen’s experience makes him an excellent addition to our team and contributes to ParioQuantify’s continued growth and development in Saskatoon and the surrounding regions.”

“With the addition of Mr. Friesen, we reaffirm our commitment to providing outstanding damage assessments and auditing services to the region,” says Kevin Hengstler, Vice President, National Operations at ParioQuantify. “We’re excited to have Mr. Friesen on board thanks to the robust expertise he brings to our team.”

Servicing Saskatoon primarily, and based out of ParioQuantify’s Saskatchewan location, Mr. Friesen can be contacted at 306.321.6981, or by email at quinton.friesen@parioquantify.ca.

-30-

For more information, please contact:

Len Copp

President

T: 780.930.5190

E: len.copp@scm.ca

ParioQuantify provides third-party appraisal and non-vested interest appraisal of any size property loss for both residential and commercial property. Comprised of our National Team of Property Appraisers with extensive experience in appraisal, construction, and disaster restoration, ParioQuantify is a reliable and cost-effective alternative to relying solely on contractor estimates. Our team can provide a timely, independent, and accurate cost assessment of damages from emergency mitigation to repair or complete rebuild anywhere in North America. For more information on ParioQuantify, please visit the website http://www.parioquantify.ca.