Patrick Smoke joins APEX as Partner

WINNIPEG, MB, AUGUST 19, 2020/insPRESS/ – Apex Surety & Insurance Ltd. (“APEX”), a construction-focused specialty insurance brokerage based in Winnipeg has announced today the addition of Patrick Smoke as Partner. Prior to joining APEX, Smoke spent nearly a decade as Vice-President and Account Executive within the construction group of a global brokerage.

Christopher Wren, APEX Partner, said: “We see Patrick as being a key addition, further establishing APEX as a leader in the brokerage space in Central Canada. Patrick’s reputation and experience are an excellent fit for our desire to continually offer our clients industry-leading advice, knowledge and service.”

“Having worked closely with Patrick in the past, his level of professionalism and the dedication he shows to his clients makes him a perfect fit for our team,” said Scott Fraser, APEX Partner. “As we continue to grow, our focus remains on attracting top talent in the industry.”

“I am excited to contribute to APEX’s future growth and be part of an energetic, entrepreneurial team,” said Smoke. “I look forward to bringing my experience and expertise to APEX and continue to advise contractors and specialty sub-trades across Manitoba and Western Canada.”

About Apex Surety & Insurance Ltd.

Founded in 2018, Apex Surety & Insurance Ltd. is a Winnipeg-based boutique insurance and surety brokerage. APEX brings together a diverse array of professional and risk management qualifications, including backgrounds in law, accounting, banking and construction allowing APEX to provide strategic risk management advisory services to clients in the construction and real estate industries along with design professionals, surety bonds, and complex accounts”.

