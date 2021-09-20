Peel Region Police Service to Open Collision Reporting Centres

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER, 20, 2021/insPRESS/ – Accident Support Services International Ltd. (ASSI) is proud to partner with the Peel Regional Police Service on the implementation of three Collision Reporting Centres (CRCs) throughout the region. The two CRCs in Mississauga will be located inside Peel Regional Police buildings, the first being Headquarters at 7150 Mississauga Rd open Monday to Friday 8am – 4pm, the second at 11 Division located at 3030 Erin Mills Pkwy open Monday to Saturday 10am – 6pm. The Brampton CRC will be located at Shoppers World at 499 Main St S Unit 189A.

Accident Support Services International Ltd. has provided superior customer service since 1994. ASSI’s goal is to facilitate an active partnership between police and insurers in post-collision care by providing knowledgeable advice and assistance to accident victims. This results in increased convenience for the public as well as greater road safety. Supporting insurers fund the program; there is no cost to the police or the public for these services.

Upon arrival at the centre, citizens are greeted by a member of Accident Support Services’ staff, who helps to complete the police report, applies the “Damage Reported to Police” sticker, photographs the damage to the vehicle, and offers the customer the opportunity to contact family, broker, or their insurance company directly from the Centre. The citizen is provided with a one-stop service opportunity for all their reporting needs.

Participation in the CRC program allows Police Services to reallocate officers from collision reporting to higher priority calls for service within their communities. Collision reporting is moved from the side of the road to a safe and comfortable location for citizens, preventing possible secondary collisions and injuries. Police Services also gain valuable insight into traffic patterns and high-risk locations through powerful analytics tools, allowing them to be proactive in their response to road safety and potentially stopping collisions before they can happen.

