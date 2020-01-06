Pierre Vézina becomes Chairman of the Board and Stéphane Massie is appointed President and Chief Executive Officer

Montréal, QC, January 6, 2020/InsPress/ – Messrs. Pierre and Patrice Vézina, Co-Presidents and Chief Executive Officers of Vézina assurances Inc. and Vézina & associés Inc. (Vézina), are proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Stéphane Massie as President and Chief Executive Officer of Vézina, effective on January 1, 2020.

With nearly 30 years of experience at Vézina, Mr. Massie will oversee all of the firm’s growth initiatives and will be responsible for promoting the company within the industry. Recognized for his leadership and his deep knowledge of the industry, he will be able to transmit Vézina’s values, placing its clients, employees and training of the next generation at the forefront.

As part of this reorganization, Mr. Pierre Vézina will become Chairman of the Board of Vézina. His role will be to support the management team in the strategic orientation of Vézina and to continue to provide services to clients while maintaining privileged relationships with business partners.

Following his decision to devote himself to personal projects as of the end of 2020, Mr. Patrice Vézina’s mandate, in the coming year, will be to lead the important transition of his responsibilities to the management team.

Founded in 1978, Vézina, a Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC company, is one of Canada’s most experienced, innovative and best performing insurance brokerage firms specializing in commercial, industrial, institutional and group life insurance.