Platform appoints Jessica Paleja as claims director

TORONTO, ON, AUGUST 25, 2020/insPRESS/ – PLATFORM Insurance Management Inc., (“PLATFORM”) a leading construction, real estate, and development insurance broker, recently announced the appointment of Jessica Paleja, BA as Claims Director for its personal and commercial lines divisions. Prior to joining PLATFORM, Ms. Paleja served for 8 years with a leading global insurance company as a Commercial Claims Specialist, providing adjusting services related to construction and other industry segments, with a focus on large & complex claims.

“I am very excited that Jessica has decided to join the PLATFORM team”, commented PLATFORM CEO, Charles Quenneville, “as our business expands we need to ensure we maintain the highest levels of service for our clients. Claims advocacy is a critical aspect of our business, it must be done right, and Jessica will ensure we consistently deliver the best possible experience and outcomes to our valued clients”.

About PLATFORM: Established in 2014, PLATFORM is a boutique insurance brokerage delivering specialized insurance and bonding solutions to the Real Estate and Construction community. PLATFORM currently has offices in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal. “At our core PLATFORM focuses on delivering solutions to clients by providing protection, reliability, opportunities for growth and strategic advantages to their businesses. By delivering on these key principles we build foundations to maintain strong business relationships.”