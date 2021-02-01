PLATFORM appoints Michelle Quenneville as Vice President, Operations

TORONTO, ON, FEB. 1, 2021/insPRESS/ – PLATFORM Insurance Management Inc., (“PLATFORM”) a leading construction, real estate, and development insurance broker, recently announced the appointment of Michelle Quenneville, BA as Vice President, Operations. Prior to joining PLATFORM, Quenneville served for 18 years with a large commercial insurance brokerage in Southwestern Ontario, most recently holding the position of Director, Commercial Lines.

“PLATFORM’s strategy from the onset has been to attract the best talent and we are proud to add another proven industry veteran to our Team.” commented Scott Beitel, COO of PLATFORM. “Michelle will focus on enhancing our operational execution. As we continue to grow and expand into new markets, it’s critical to ensure we stay ahead of the curve in terms of our operational effectiveness, and explore new processes and technology to improve efficiencies. Michelle’s experience with similar strategic initiatives within a complex and diverse organization will be a huge benefit to our firm. We are very excited to have her join our team.”

About PLATFORM: Established in 2014, PLATFORM is an insurance brokerage delivering specialized insurance and bonding solutions to the Construction and Real Estate community. PLATFORM currently has offices in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal. “At our core PLATFORM focuses on delivering solutions to clients by providing protection, reliability, opportunities for growth and strategic advantages to their businesses. By delivering on these key principles, we build foundations to maintain strong business relationships.”