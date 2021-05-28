PLATFORM Appoints Tiaan Coetzer as Director, Financial Services Group

TORONTO, MAY 28, 2021/insPRESS/ – PLATFORM Insurance Management Inc., (“PLATFORM”) a forward-looking Specialty Lines insurance brokerage, recently announced the appointment of Tiaan Coetzer, CPA, CA as Director, Financial Services Group. Prior to joining PLATFORM, Tiaan served for 9 years with Deloitte in South Africa, California, and Canada holding progressively more senior positions on their audit team, and most recently as Senior Manager of the M&A Advisory Group in Toronto.

“Tiaan’s commercial industry experience coupled with his training as a Chartered Accountant resonates with clients and gives us more in-depth tools to work with when designing their insurance program” commented Charles Quenneville, Chief Executive Officer of PLATFORM. The Financial Services Group will include advisory and brokering services on M&A Transactional Risk, Directors & Officers Insurance, Crime, and other Financial lines of insurance. “PLATFORM is a niche player focusing very narrowly on a select group of industry verticals, the launch of our Financial Services Group fits well with our strategy to be a primary player in high barrier to entry lines of business” says Matthew Francis, President of PLATFORM.

About PLATFORM: Established in 2014, PLATFORM is a specialty insurance brokerage delivering specialized insurance, bonding, and financial lines solutions. PLATFORM currently has offices in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal. At our core PLATFORM focuses on delivering solutions to clients by providing protection, reliability, opportunities for growth and strategic advantages to their businesses. By delivering on these key principles, we build foundations to maintain strong business relationships.