PLATFORM Insurance Introduces New Group Benefits Practice

TORONTO, ON, JUNE 20, 2023/insPRESS/ – Platform Insurance Management Inc. (PLATFORM), a national brokerage that delivers specialized insurance and bonding solutions to the Development, Construction and Real Estate communities, is pleased to announce the formation of their latest product offering, PLATFORM Benefits.

PLATFORM welcomes Adam Borisko, Nachi Bhatia, and Devlyn Little, highly regarded group benefits experts with extensive and wide-ranging experience in health benefits, group retirement and leave of absence management.

President of PLATFORM, Matthew Francis, welcomes the new team, saying, “Employee benefits has been a sought-after expansion of our service offering for years. We have now found the right group to give our clients the experience and offering they deserve. We are looking forward to working with our clients to further grow their businesses with smart financial and risk decisions and full-service support.”

The Canadian developer, construction, and infrastructure community has embraced PLATFORM’s model for providing strategic support across multiple types of business risk. After having experienced strong growth and client retention, PLATFORM is pleased to add PLATFORM Benefits to its existing portfolio of innovative solutions.

Adam and Nachi, Managing Partners of the new PLATFORM Benefits division, are looking forward to delivering exceptional service and expanding the suite of service offerings for PLATFORM’s clients. “Together, we are excited to collaborate with colleagues and leverage our collective strengths to fully meet the evolving needs of PLATFORM’s clients.”

About PLATFORM

PLATFORM, founded in 2014, is a national, Canadian brokerage that delivers specialized insurance and bonding solutions to the development and construction community—and beyond. PLATFORM has offices in Toronto, Kitchener, Montreal, and Vancouver, with over 65 team members working with clients in construction and development within residential, industrial, commercial and institutional asset classes.

For More Information

Name: Adam Borisko

Phone: (437) 423-2418

Email: aborisko@platforminsurance.com

Name: Nachi Bhatia

Phone: (437) 423-2565

Email: nbhatia@platforminsurance.com