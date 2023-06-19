PLATFORM Insurance Management is pleased to announce the appointment of Erin Roes

TORONTO, ON, JUNE 19, 2023/insPRESS/ – PLATFORM Insurance Management, a leading broker specializing in insurance and surety solutions for the construction and real estate sectors, is pleased to announce the appointment of Erin Roes as Vice President, International Business Practice Leader. With 20 years of commercial insurance experience, Erin has developed considerable technical expertise, leadership skills and a great reputation, all factors that will be crucial to the success of this new division.

Erin will be working closely with our international stakeholders to deliver a best-in-class service experience across all lines of coverage to those international clients that require a local Canadian service team. Charles Quenneville, CEO of PLATFORM comments: “Erin is a great communicator and a true professional, she is results driven and very passionate about building this division and making PLATFORM the go-to domestic partner for US and overseas brokers.”

“I’m excited to join such a dynamic group of professionals and contribute to the continued success of the business. PLATFORM has demonstrated consistent and rapid growth since its inception, this growth and the team first culture they’ve formed is what attracted me to the firm” comments Erin.

About PLATFORM: PLATFORM was established in 2014 and currently has offices in Toronto, Kitchener-Waterloo, Montreal and Vancouver. At our core PLATFORM focuses on delivering solutions to clients by providing protection, reliability, opportunities for growth and strategic advantages to their businesses. By delivering on these key principles, we build foundations to maintain strong business relationships.

We are pleased to welcome Erin to the PLATFORM Team.