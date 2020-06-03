PLATFORM Insurance announces Quebec expansion

TORONTO, ON, JUNE 3, 2020/insPRESS/ – PLATFORM Insurance Management Inc., (“PLATFORM”) a leading construction, real estate and development insurance broker, announced today that it has opened PLATFORM Quebec Insurance Brokers Ltd. / PLATFORM Québec Courtiers d’Assurance Ltée (“PLATFORM Quebec”) with offices in Montreal. This new office establishes a new location for PLATFORM to service the local market needs and provide expertise for our Quebec-based clients.

PLATFORM Quebec will be led by Terry Kocisko, who is an established Montreal-based insurance broker focussed on providing commercial insurance and risk management solutions to construction and surety operations throughout the province. “We are delighted to partner with Terry to form PLATFORM Quebec”, commented PLATFORM CEO, Charles Quenneville, “we have enjoyed a collaborative relationship with Terry in the past and his leadership will accelerate our offerings to our Quebec-based clients”.

“We’re optimistic about the medium and long term prospects of Quebec’s construction and high-rise market”, said PLATFORM President, Matthew Francis, “we’re very pleased to contribute to the continuing development of one of the world’s premier destinations”.

“I have been watching PLATFORM’s growth and success in Ontario and BC over the past few years and am excited to be part of PLATFORM’s ambitions in Quebec”, said Terry Kocisko, “I see PLATFORM as a great partner going forward and am enthusiastic about engaging with this group of ambitious, knowledgeable insurance professionals who are all committed to meeting or exceeding our clients’ high expectations. Our existing clientele will also benefit from PLATFORM’s extensive market access and product offerings, especially in the new developer bond space”.

About PLATFORM: Established in 2014, PLATFORM is a boutique insurance brokerage delivering specialized insurance and bonding solutions to the Development and Construction community. We offer leading strategic support and personalized service that can only be found in a boutique firm. PLATFORM currently has offices in Toronto, Vancouver and now Montreal, and is expanding across Canada. At our core PLATFORM focuses on delivering solutions to clients which provide protection, reliability, opportunities for growth and strategic advantages to their businesses. We deliver on these key principles and we build foundations to maintain strong business relationships.

