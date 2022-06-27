Portage Mutual Insurance Announces CEO Transition

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, MB, JUNE 27, 2022/insPRESS/ – CEO John Mitchell to Retire – COO Wayne Wyborn to take over as New CEO

Portage Mutual Insurance today announced that President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) John Mitchell plans to retire on December 31st, 2022, and that the Board of Directors has appointed Wayne Wyborn as the new President & CEO effective January 1, 2023.

Mr. Mitchell has been with Portage Mutual for 39 years and has served as President & CEO since 2010. During his tenure, Mr. Mitchell has enhanced the company’s vision, mission and values while strengthening the company’s financial position. Under his leadership, Portage Mutual grew market share, increased profitability, and successfully completed a legacy IT replacement project both on time and on budget. He has positioned the Company well for future growth and ongoing technological advancements.

Portage Mutual Insurance Board Chair Brent Gilbert said: “John’s commitment to the success of our employees and a focus on the service provided to our policyholders and brokers have been the hallmarks of his career. He has also worked with the Board to update and improve our corporate governance practices and procedures. The Board of Directors wishes him well on his retirement.”

Wayne Wyborn joined Portage Mutual in 1986 and was appointed Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer in 2010. He has worked side by side with Mr. Mitchell during recent years in preparation for this succession opportunity. Mr. Wyborn has been responsible for the company’s underwriting, distribution strategy, business development, and revenue growth.

Wayne Wyborn stated “I am thrilled to lead a great team of dedicated professionals as we embark on a new five-year plan. Our focus on building an agile and innovative culture will position the company for even greater success moving forward. Our industry has many challenges, but I am confident that we have the people, skills, and dedication necessary to serve and protect our policyholders now and into the future”.

Board Chair Brent Gilbert stated, “Wayne’s skills, experience, and leadership qualities align well with the future direction of the Company, and we are excited for the opportunity to work with him as our next President & CEO”.

The Board, Mr. Mitchell and Portage Mutual’s Executive Leadership Team will be working closely together over the next several months to support a seamless transition from Mr. Mitchell to Mr. Wyborn.

About Portage Mutual Insurance:

Portage Mutual Insurance is a policyholder owned property and casualty insurance company established in 1884. The company offers a wide range of home, business, farm, and automobile insurance products tailored to policyholders’ needs and distributed exclusively through over 600 professional insurance brokerages across Canada. In 2021, the company had gross written premiums of $263 million. Its Head Office is in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Portage Mutual Insurance

Chantal Herriot, Assistant Corporate Secretary Phone: 1-800-567-7721 ext. 2222

Email: cherriot@portagemutual.com

For more information visit: www.portagemutual.com