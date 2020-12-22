Precision Restoration DKI Opens Their Second Location in Squamish, BC

OAKVILLE, ON, DEC. 22, 2020/insPRESS/ – Precision Restorations DKI is pleased to announce the opening of its new branch in Squamish, servicing the Squamish, Whistler, Pemberton, and surrounding areas in British Columbia.

Precision Restorations originally joined DKI in June 2020 through a very successful and well-received transition. The addition of this new branch will continue their 20-year legacy as a leading provider of full-service property restoration in B.C.’s Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley.

“DKI is thrilled that Precision DKI is expanding to service clients in the Sea-to-Sky Corridor,” said Adam Tzarik, Vice President of Business Development. “The Corridor is a growing community uniquely characterized by its natural resources, manufacturing, and tourism industries, while embracing a local entrepreneurial spirit and culture. We are committed to earning the trust and support from our clients in the Sea-to-Sky Corridor and look forward to partnering in the communities we serve alongside our clients and industry colleagues”.

“We are very excited about the addition of a Squamish branch. Our Sea-to-Sky Corridor team includes long-time Squamish residents and restoration specialists Frank and Terri Gomboc,” said Randy Klann, President of Precision Restorations DKI. “Their expertise and knowledge of the area will be a remarkable asset. At our new location, clients can expect the same high-quality customer service and workmanship that we have provided throughout Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley for the last 20 years.”

The new Squamish Precision DKI office is located at:

1091 Commercial Way, Unit 112

Squamish, BC V8B 0S7

The new location, which opened November 1, 2020, is managed by long time Squamish resident, Frank Gomboc.

You can contact Precision Restorations DKI at:

#7-7449 Hume Avenue

Delta, BC V4G 1C3

Tel: 604.952.0003 (24 hours)

Fax: 604.952.0009

Email: writeus@precisionrestorations.com

About DKI Canada

DKI Canada is the leader in the Canadian property restoration with 90 locations from coast to coast. The restoration services that DKI provides to insurance, commercial and residential clients include emergency response, water damage mitigation, fire, and contents cleaning, mould remediation, complete reconstruction and much more, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. DKI has pushed forward a green program focused on using environmentally sustainable cleaning products and mitigating risk in environmentally sustainable ways. DKI returns damaged property to its pre-loss condition quickly and efficiently.

Media Inquiries

Jeremy Abellera

Director, Membership Services

DKI Canada

(905) 820-0188

jeremy.abellera@dki.ca

http://www.dki.ca