PRL Opens Calgary Office, Expands into Alberta

TORONTO, ON, FEBRUARY 6, 2023/insPRESS/ – Purves Redmond Limited (“PRL”) is pleased to announce that it is expanding its national footprint into Alberta by opening a Calgary office.

“To support our growth across Canada, we have decided to open an office in Calgary to bring localized expertise and service to our Alberta clients and prospects,” says Peter Redmond, CEO. “PRL’s business is founded on the principles of providing our clients with depth of expertise, transactional excellence and consistent quality service throughout Canada and Internationally.”

Announcements regarding local leadership and location will be forthcoming.

About Purves Redmond Limited (“PRL”)

PRL is an innovative and entrepreneurial employee-owned insurance brokerage firm. Founded in Toronto in 1959, PRL has grown to include offices in Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, and Sudbury, and our clients include many of Canada’s leading companies and families. Our services include insurance brokerage, risk management advisory and employee benefits consulting.

