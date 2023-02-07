PRL Welcomes Emi Adachi to the Team as Calgary Office Leader!

TORONTO, ON, FEBRUARY 7, 2023/insPRESS/ – Purves Redmond Limited (“PRL”) is pleased to welcome Emi Adachi to Team PRL. Effective February 6, 2023, Emi leads PRL’s newly established office in Calgary, Alberta.

Emi has almost 25 years of risk management and insurance experience with some of Calgary’s largest and most complex accounts. She has spent the past 16 years specializing in financial and executive risk, including Directors & Officers liability insurance. Emi’s career has been focused on corporate governance, continuing education and legal trends in the prairie region. She was also one of the facilitators for the Institute of Corporate Directors Education program in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

Emi started her career as the Claims Manager at the mandatory professional liability program for Alberta and Saskatchewan licensed real estate agents where she oversaw all claims, provided advocacy services, and established policies for the real estate industry. Emi is a graduate of McGill University with a Bachelor of Commerce degree (finance) and is a licensed broker in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Emi commented, “Words cannot describe how excited I am to be part of PRL’s growth expansion into the prairies. I look forward to being able to complement the already amazing team of talented professionals throughout Canada, yet still provide a region-specific individuality. Our CEO Peter Redmond’s history in the Calgary insurance market means that not only does he understand our unique demands but will also be supportive as we address them.”

“Given her industry experience and deep knowledge of the prairies, we are confident PRL will flourish in Calgary under Emi’s leadership by recruiting and developing quality professionals, which has been the essence of PRL’s success across Canada,” says Najeeb Sachedina, Partner, Western Leader.

———————————————————————————————-

About Purves Redmond Limited (“PRL”)

PRL is an innovative and entrepreneurial employee-owned insurance brokerage firm. Founded in Toronto in 1959, PRL has grown to include offices in Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, and Sudbury, and our clients include many of Canada’s leading companies and families. Our services include insurance brokerage, risk management advisory and employee benefits consulting.

For further information please contact:

Adrian Vanelli, Chief Operating Officer

T: 416.644.4035

E: avanelli@purvesredmond.com