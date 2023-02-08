PRL Welcomes Lauren Welch as Alternative Risk Transfer Practice Leader, Captive Insurance and Analytics

TORONTO, ON, FEBRUARY 8, 2023/insPRESS/ – Purves Redmond Limited (“PRL”) is pleased to welcome Lauren Welch to the PRL Team on February 6, 2023, as Alternative Risk Transfer (“ART”) Practice Leader.

Lauren brings to PRL over fifteen years of Captive and Multinational experience, working both in Canada and Bermuda, most recently as the Global Fronting & Multinational Regional Leader – Western Canada for AIG.

“I am very excited to be part of the PRL team. I am looking forward to supporting my fellow colleagues and further building the ART practice throughout Canada, offering our clients new and innovative solutions to their complex risks,” says Lauren.

Mark Johnstone< National Risk Management Leader, comments, “We are thrilled to have Lauren joining PRL as her expertise will reinforce our dedication to providing alternative risk management options to our domestic and multinational clients. Lauren will help support and develop Captive Insurance opportunities for our clients and her ability navigating the complexities of fronting insurance to optimize the cost of compliance will certainly add value to our clients.”

“Lauren brings considerable experience and knowledge to the role of Alternative Risk Transfer Practice Leader, and we are equally excited to have Lauren showcase our capabilities in Western Canada,” says Najeeb Sachedina, Partner, Western Leader and National Mining and Energy Practice Leader.

Lauren is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and holds the following designations: Associate in Risk Management, Associate in Reinsurance and Associate in Enterprise Risk Management. She earned a Bachelor of Commerce (honours) from the University of Manitoba.

———————————————————————————————

About Purves Redmond Limited (“PRL”)

PRL is an innovative and entrepreneurial employee-owned insurance brokerage firm. Founded in Toronto in 1959, PRL has grown to include offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Sudbury, and our clients include many of Canada’s leading companies and families. Our services include insurance brokerage, risk management advisory and employee benefits consulting. We are committed to providing clients with expertise and service excellence.

For further information please contact:

Adrian Vanelli, Chief Operating Officer

T: 416.644.4035

E: avanelli@purvesredmond.com