PRL Welcomes Mike Savignano as Senior Client Executive!

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 12, 2023/insPRESS/ – Purves Redmond Limited (“PRL”) is pleased to welcome Mike Savignano to Team PRL. Mike joined PRL on April 3, 2023 and is working out of the Vancouver office.

Mike has spent much of his 25-year insurance career working as an Underwriter specializing in Mining, Energy, Power and the Renewables sector. Mike continued to focus on the Mining and Energy sectors when he moved into the role of Senior Vice President for a multinational insurance broker in 2017.

Mike commented, “Purves Redmond’s tremendous growth in recent years is what happens when you combine dynamic leadership with a talented group of professionals collectively focused on delivering exceptional service to its clients. I feel privileged to be joining PRL and look forward to working with my new teammates to support the growth of the Mining and Energy segment across Canada.”

“Mike brings considerable technical experience that will further strengthen PRL’s service offering to our clients. Mike’s addition to the team continues our growth initiative in Western Canada,” says Najeeb Sachedina, Partner, Western Leader and National Mining & Energy Practice Leader.

About Purves Redmond Limited (“PRL”)

PRL is an innovative and entrepreneurial employee-owned insurance brokerage firm. Founded in Toronto in 1959, PRL has grown to include offices in Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, and Sudbury, and our clients include many of Canada’s leading companies and families. Our services include insurance brokerage, risk management advisory and employee benefits consulting.

