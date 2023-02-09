PRL Welcomes Ron Schmid as Natural Resources Leader, Western Canada

TORONTO, ON, FEBRUARY 9, 2023/insPRESS/ – Purves Redmond Limited (“PRL”) is pleased to welcome Ron Schmid to the PRL Team, effective February 6, 2023, as Natural Resources Leader, Western Canada.

A graduate of the University of Alberta in Mineral Engineering, Ron started his insurance career 26 years ago. He currently focuses his efforts in the mining, power generation and energy sectors. With a strong technical background, he helps clients with complex risks who require specialized solutions to address their risk transfer needs. Having been posted in Southeast Asia for a portion of his career, Ron learned first hand the complexities of international insurance placements. From large construction and infrastructure projects near the equator, to billion-dollar mines in the Arctic, Ron has worked with some of the most prestigious natural resources companies around the world.

“My primary focus has always been to offer superior client service! Listening, engaging as a team, and solving the specific problems presented have been the corner stone of my working philosophy. I’m elated to be given the opportunity to work with Peter Redmond and the rest of the amazing PRL team,” says Ron.

Emi Adachi, Calgary Office Leader, comments, “PRL Calgary is off to a great start with Ron joining our amazing team. While his experience and knowledge of the natural resource sector is evident upon meeting him, it is his approach in dealing with complex situations and challenges that is so well respected by his clients. We are pleased that Ron has chosen to join team PRL as the next step in his distinguished career. It will be a privilege to be working with such incredible talent.”

“The addition of Ron to our team further advances our presence in Western Canada, specifically in the natural resources space. He has a reputation for having a ‘client- first’ mentality which aligns well with PRL’s corporate culture. I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with Ron”, says Najeeb Sachedina, Partner, Western Leader and National Mining and Energy Practice Leader.

About Purves Redmond Limited (“PRL”)

PRL is an innovative and entrepreneurial employee-owned insurance brokerage firm. Founded in Toronto in 1959, PRL has grown to include offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Sudbury, and our clients include many of Canada’s leading companies and families. Our services include insurance brokerage, risk management advisory and employee benefits consulting. We are committed to providing clients with expertise and service excellence.

For further information please contact:

Adrian Vanelli, Chief Operating Officer

T: 416.644.4035

E: avanelli@purvesredmond.com