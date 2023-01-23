PRL Welcomes Vic Gupta as National Practice Leader, Transportation Risks

TORONTO, ON, JANUARY 23, 2023/insPRESS/ – Purves Redmond Limited (“PRL”) is pleased to welcome Vic Gupta to the PRL Team on January 16, 2023 as National Practice Leader, Transportation Risks.

Vic has over 15 years of professional experience in Risk Management and Transportation Fleet Safety. He has worked on the client, insurer and broker side, providing risk services to insureds, insurance captives, MGA’s, programs and performing M&A due diligence. His fleet safety and risk services experience span many different industry segments, including logistics, trucking, public transport, mining & energy, construction as well as emerging technology companies.

Vic commented “I am thrilled to be part of the PRL team. I intend to apply my loss control engineering and transportation risk management experience to broaden industry and organizational goals that will help PRL’s current and future customers.”

“A company’s strong safety culture cascades through all its business practices and is the backbone of a safe workplace. Having the expertise and tools to assist customers and prospects is at the forefront of our value-added services,“ said Avi Goldberg, National Transportation Practice Leader | Transportation, Waste and Recycling at PRL.

“Vic’s experience and dedication to helping clients design and implement safety protocols further advances PRL’s offerings to our fleet operators” said Bradley J. Wells, National Leader | Transportation, Waste and Recycling at PRL.

Vic has a degree in Engineering, with post graduate education in Logistics and Supply Chain Business Management. He also is a Certified Director of Safety and Driver Trainer from the University of Central Florida and has his CRM designation.

About Purves Redmond Limited (“PRL”)

PRL is an innovative and entrepreneurial employee-owned insurance brokerage firm. Founded in Toronto in 1959, PRL has grown to include offices in Vancouver, Montreal and Sudbury, and our clients include many of Canada’s leading companies and families. Our services include insurance brokerage, risk management advisory and employee benefits consulting. We are committed to providing clients with expertise and service excellence.

