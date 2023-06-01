PRL’s Richard Doherty Appointed as CEO as Peter Redmond Transitions to Executive Chair

TORONTO, ON, JUNE 1, 2023/insPRESS/ – Purves Redmond Limited (PRL) announced today that Peter Redmond will be transitioning to Executive Chair and that it has appointed Richard Doherty as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2023.

Peter Redmond joined Robert Purves Limited as an equity partner in 2003 and the firm was rebranded Purves Redmond Limited. Along with Robert Purves, Peter has led the firm to become Canada’s leading independent insurance brokerage focused on complex risks.

“PRL is committed to remaining a truly independent, employee-owned, Canadian firm,” commented Peter Redmond. “In a landscape where all of our major competitors are owned and controlled by foreign multinationals, private equity, or pension funds, PRL’s primary concern for employees and clients as its principal stakeholders is unique and core to our value proposition. I look forward to working alongside Richard in continuing to build an independent firm that attracts the top industry professionals, as well as clients seeking the expertise, attention to details and focus on achieving results characterized by team PRL.”

Richard Doherty has demonstrated to be a great asset to the organization since assuming the position of President a year ago. A seasoned professional with over 25 years of insurance industry experience, Richard will continue as PRL’s President and assume the additional role of CEO. Richard will focus his extensive industry knowledge and exceptional leadership abilities on managing the firm, and driving its growth strategy and direction as an independent, employee-owned, Canadian Insurance brokerage.

“I am honored to assume the role of CEO of PRL,” said Richard Doherty. “I want to express my gratitude to Peter for his exceptional leadership and guidance. I am excited to build upon the strong foundation that Peter has laid and to lead our talented team to further success. I am committed to driving PRL’s vision, fostering a client-centric approach, and am thrilled by the opportunity to lead a firm that offers differentiated value to clients and colleagues.”

PRL continues to remain an independent Canadian firm that is owned and operated by active shareholders.

About Purves Redmond Limited (“PRL”)

PRL is an innovative and entrepreneurial employee-owned insurance brokerage firm. Founded in Toronto in 1959, PRL has grown to include offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Sudbury, and our clients include many of Canada’s leading companies and families. Our services include insurance brokerage, risk management advisory, fleet safety consulting, risk engineering and benefits consulting. We are committed to providing clients with expertise and service excellence.

For further information please contact:

Adrian Vanelli, Chief Operating Officer

T: 416.644.4035

E: avanelli@purvesredmond.com