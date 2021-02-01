Progress Insurance joins CMB insurance Brokers to strengthen customer service, remain preferred broker

EDMONTON, AB, FEB. 1, 2021/insPRESS/ – CMB Insurance Brokers and Progress Insurance have partnered to better serve clients with technology driven insurance solutions and superior customer service.

With Progress Insurance officially becoming a division of CMB Insurance Brokers in January, insurance clients can expect to benefit from the mutually beneficial partnership, that sees the firms benefiting from each other to offer technology driven insurance solutions and adopting sophisticated marketing, sales and customer service expertise.

In addition, joining forces with CMB Insurance Brokers will enable Progress Insurance to gain increased access to specifically the fleet insurance market and remain a preferred broker.

“We’re always looking for better solutions and markets to help our insurance clients,” says Marty Skinner, President of Progress Insurance. “We also ask ourselves what can be done to remain a long term, relevant, preferred insurance broker. The thought of missed growth opportunities, falling behind on technology and an inability to attract top talent without the resources to close the gap isn’t going to happen to us. We’re very excited to be joining CMB Insurance Brokers to remain a long term, relevant broker of choice.”

Ben McDonald, President and CEO of CMB Insurance Brokers, a proud member of the Canadian Broker Network, says the firms share an “aggressive growth orientated philosophy and the drive to be the best in the business”.

“We’re excited for brokers joining us to harness our powerhouse of expertise in technology, marketing and sales and superior customer service. When we walk into our brokerage five years from now we’ll see the fruit of exponential growth, top talent at work, and a much larger list of satisfied clients,” McDonald says.

To learn more about CMB Insurance Brokers and Progress Insurance visit cmbinsurance.ca.

About CMB Insurance Brokers:

We help our clients uncover and solve complex risk management problems. Get the coverage you want. At CMB, we’ll protect what matters most like it’s our own.

Proud Member of the Canadian Broker Network

Trust Canada’s Leading Network of Independent Insurance Brokers. When you work with a Canadian Broker Network member, you can take comfort in knowing that one of Canada’s leading employee owned insurance brokerages is putting your interests first. With our commitment to provide the best products and services from

a variety of insurance providers, combined with our investment in technology and risk management tools and services, CBN members are at the forefront of industry transformation and innovation that ensures the dynamic needs of our clients are always protected. Through our network, members have access to national and international affiliates which include the best insurance experts in the world. Our members are your best choice for servicing any type of regional, national or international insurance, life, benefits or risk management needs.

