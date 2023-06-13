Protect Short-Term Rentals with CHES Special Risk’s Unbeatable Coverage

TORONTO, ON, JUNE 13, 2023/insPRESS/ – As the summer season heats up, the demand for vacation rentals in Canada is soaring to unprecedented levels. According to projections from the Real Estate Industry, the vacation rental segment is expected to reach an impressive CAD 2.3 billion by the end of 2023. With this exponential growth, it is crucial for brokers to prioritize the adequate protection of their clients’ short-term rental properties.

Unveiling the Risks in the Short-Term Rental Industry

Short-term rentals, including vacation homes and properties listed on popular platforms like Airbnb and VRBO, have experienced a surge in popularity in recent years. However, many property owners may be unaware of the potential risks associated with this industry. Property damage, liability claims, unexpected cancellations, and lost rental income are just a few scenarios that could have significant financial consequences for property owners.

Safeguard Your Clients’ Short-Term Rental Properties with CHES Special Risk

Recognizing the need for comprehensive protection, CHES Special Risk, a leading provider of insurance solutions in Canada, urges brokers to seize this opportunity to safeguard their clients’ short-term rental properties. With a team of expert underwriters who possess a deep understanding of the intricacies and risks prevalent in the vacation rental industry, CHES Special Risk offers unparalleled expertise and extensive knowledge to navigate this market.

Gary Hirst, CEO & President at CHES Special Risk, emphasizes that each short-term rental property carries its own unique risks. “CHES Special Risk is committed to providing brokers with expert advice, personalized solutions, and unparalleled service, empowering them to confidently offer their clients the protection they need in this rapidly expanding industry.”

Insights into CHES Special Risk Coverage

“CHES Special Risk offers comprehensive insurance coverage specifically tailored for short-term rentals. Our flexible policies protect property owners against property damage, liability claims, financial losses resulting from cancellations or theft, and other unexpected events. With CHES Special Risk, property owners can have peace of mind, knowing that they are adequately protected.” Said Hirst.

Partner with CHES Special Risk for Peace of Mind

As the demand for vacation rentals continues to rise, it is imperative for brokers to ensure the proper protection of their clients’ short-term rental properties. CHES Special Risk provides the expertise and comprehensive insurance solutions required to address the unique risks associated with the vacation rental market. By partnering with CHES Special Risk, brokers can confidently safeguard their clients’ investments and maximize their success in this thriving industry.

Reach out to CHES Special Risk today and let their team of insurance underwriters create a tailored insurance plan that meets your clients’ specific needs.

ABOUT CHES Special Risk Inc.

CHES Special Risk Inc. was established as a Managing General Agent and Wholesale broker in 2004, in response to broker demand to a hardening marketplace, commencing with a particular specialty in the entertainment and hospitality business, later becoming a fully accredited Lloyd’s cover holder in 2009. CHES Special Risk and Sister Companies are a fully Independent MGA delivering “A” rated capacity both in the hard to place, and standard lines classes and support their retail brokers in growing and developing their businesses.

Additional information regarding CHES Special Risk can be found at: http://www.CHESspecialrisk.ca.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call us at 416-452-7850 or email Gary.Hirst@CHESspecialrisk.ca