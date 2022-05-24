Purves Redmond Limited Appoints Richard Doherty as President

TORONTO, ON, MAY 24, 2022/insPRESS/ – Purves Redmond Limited (“PRL”) announced today that Richard Doherty has been appointed President of the organization as part of PRL’s strategy to continue to build its leading edge, independent, Canadian insurance and benefits brokerage. Richard will join team PRL effective June 13.

Richard has over 25 years of insurance industry experience, most recently as Head of Canada, Marsh Specialty. Prior to joining Marsh, Richard was Head of Risk Management and Insurance for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority. Richard holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Toronto and an MBA from Queen’s University.

Peter Redmond continues in his role of Chief Executive Officer for the company, working with Richard and the PRL Leadership Team to further develop and execute on corporate strategy.

Richard commented, “I am humbled to join PRL as their new President. Peter has built an incredible team of talented professionals and I look forward to working with them to continue to provide innovative solutions to our clients’ evolving risk landscape.”

“Through our dedication to service excellence and a robust talent recruiting strategy, PRL has enjoyed exceptional growth over the past several years. Richard’s deep industry experience and leadership skills will allow us to continue to grow, recruit and develop quality professionals, the essence of our business,” says Peter Redmond.

About Purves Redmond Limited (“PRL”)

PRL is an innovative and entrepreneurial employee-owned insurance brokerage firm. Founded in Toronto in 1959, PRL has grown to include offices in Vancouver, Montreal and Sudbury, and our clients include many of Canada’s leading companies and families. Our services include insurance brokerage, risk management advisory and employee benefits consulting. We are committed to providing clients with expertise and service excellence.

For further information please contact:

Adrian Vanelli, Chief Operating Officer

T: 416.644.4035

E: avanelli@purvesredmond.com