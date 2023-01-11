Purves Redmond Limited Appoints Three New Board Members

TORONTO, ON, JANUARY 11, 2023/insPRESS/ – I am pleased to announce that at a recent meeting of the Board of Directors of Purves Redmond Limited (PRL), Richard Doherty, Najeeb Sachedina and Adrian Vanelli were appointed members to serve alongside long-term directors Deborah Laferriere, Robert Purves and Peter Redmond.

Corporate governance, transparency, accountability, and compliance are of top importance at PRL. Our board members are professionals with deep knowledge of the company and the industry, and add a significant level of care and duty to the management of the firm.

Please join me in congratulating our new appointees.

(L-R: Najeeb Sachedina, Adrian Vanelli, Robert Purves, Peter Redmond, Richard Doherty and Deborah Laferriere)

PRL is a fast-growing and a significant player in the mid- and upper-market commercial insurance brokerage industry in Canada. PRL is independent and owned by a growing number of active employees and officers.

Robert G.V. Purves, Board Chair

January 9, 2023

