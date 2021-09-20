QPR DKI officially opens doors in Quinte West

TRENTON, ON, SEPTEMBER, 20, 2021/insPRESS/ – Quinte Property Restoration DKI (QPR DKI) officially opened today in Quinte West with a ribbon cutting ceremony at their offices on Highway 2 in Trenton.

This morning’s event was attended by Quinte West Deputy Mayor, Jim Alyea, David Joyce, Director of Riding Affairs for Todd Smith, MPP Bay of Quinte, and CEO of the Quinte West Chamber of Commerce, Suzanne Andrews.

“We are thankful for the warm welcome by the city and region,” said Mike Dowsett, owner of QPR DKI. “Being part of the Quinte West business community enables us to continue doing what we do best, helping our clients get their lives and businesses back to normal.”

What is now known as QPR DKI, originally began in 2012 as a restoration division of The House and Home Doctors Ltd. The team at QPR DKI has more than 25 years of experience serving the Hastings, Prince Edward, and Lennox Addington Counties with construction and renovation projects.

Committed to supporting other local businesses, QPR DKI works with subcontractors from local area businesses on larger restoration projects and is currently looking to hire great people to join their dedicated and growing team.

You can contact QPR DKI at:

Quinte Property Restoration DKI

542 Old Highway 2 Trenton, ON

K8V 5P5

Tel: 613.955.0138

About DKI

A leader in Canadian property restoration, DKI Canada provides services to insurance, commercial and residential clients from coast to coast. Whether it is emergency response, water damage mitigation, fire and contents cleaning, mould remediation or complete reconstruction, our members are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. DKI Canada actively contributes to creating a better future through environmental protection and social responsibility. Focused on leaving things better than we found them, we are committed to using environmentally sustainable cleaning products and mitigating risk in environmentally sustainable ways.

Media Inquiries:

Brooke Hunter

Director – Marketing & Communications, DKI Canada

416.708.5083

brooke.hunter@dki.ca