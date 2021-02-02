Quality and Objectivity – The Two Foundational Components of Medical Assessment Reporting

February 2, 2021 by Assessmed
MISSISSAUGA, ON, FEB. 2, 2021/insPRESS/ – AssessMed is proud to announce that it has received another three-year accreditation from CARF (Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities) International. This is the highest level of accreditation to provide Independent Evaluation Services for adults, as well as children and adolescents across all market segments.
What Is CARF and Why Does It Matter?
Founded in 1966, CARF is a non-profit organization that has become a global authority for accrediting various healthcare, rehabilitation, and human services companies. This includes companies, such as AssessMed, that provide independent medical evaluation services to various insurance carriers, corporations, and medical-legal stakeholders.
Companies seeking CARF accreditation must undergo a rigorous assessment process, as well as meet internationally-recognized organizational and program standards. Demonstrating that an organization can continuously meet the CARF standards includes continuously improving all programs. As a Canadian leader for independent medical evaluation services, AssessMed remains committed to the CARF process and evolving standards, accountability, and management principles.
AssessMed’s 2021 Accreditation Survey Report
Despite AssessMed’s willingness to undertake the unique challenges associated with the demanding survey process, whilst in the midst of a global pandemic, the CARF Survey Team made only one recommendation for system improvement – of note, a single recommendation for any company, even in normal times would be considered exceptional.
In addition, the CARF survey team had a lot of positive feedback for the AssessMed team and noted below are some excerpts taken directly from the CARF report in this regard:
Donald Kunkel, AssessMed’s President said, “Receiving this recognition of operational and leadership excellence, brings us all a huge sense of accomplishment and pride. The team’s dedication, sacrifices and commitment to quality, even in these most trying of times, put the company in a phenomenal position to continuously function at the highest level of operational efficiencies while always maintaining a strong sense of unbiased objectivity in the reporting process!”
