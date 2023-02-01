Quarter Century Club Gives to Cancer Research

TORONTO, ON, FEBRUARY 1, 2023/insPRESS/ – WICC and the Quarter Century Club entered into a Community Partnership over 25 years ago, extending WICC’s brand and reach for cancer research fundraising further into the insurance community; an outcome that would not have been possible without this partnership.

The Quarter Century club has been a long standing insurance industry group which annually arranged an Industry luncheon whose prime purpose was fellowship and charitable giving, of which WICC was the charitable recipient many times over the years.

Over the last 50 years, the Quarter Century Club luncheon was attended and supported by insurers, brokers, service providers of all stripes, and the Quarter Century board made up of industry leaders and volunteers. The luncheon attendees, shared a common goal and supported WICC’s history, mission, and events that keep our industry united in the crusade to eliminate cancer in our lifetime.

“WICC is honoured not only to have partnered with Quarter Century Club through its Community Partnership for many years, but also to have been selected as the charity of choice for the last luncheon,” said Marilyn Horrick, Co-Chair, WICC Ontario. “We’re moved by the generosity of the Quarter Century Club supporters, and we’re tremendously grateful for their support.”

Through individual contributions and the Quarter Century Club’s generous donations, $10,000 was raised over the years and again this year, raised $4,959 for research initiatives funded by the Canadian Cancer Society.

For the last 25 years WICC’s mission has been to mobilize the Canadian Insurance Industry in the fight against cancer by focusing on cancer research, support and education.

It’s with support and help at events like these that we’ve raised over $18.6M towards cancer research and education. 100% of the funds donated to the Canadian Cancer Society on behalf of WICC go directly to cancer research with no administration fees.

###

About WICC

Since its inception in 1996, WICC and the women and men of the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada have raised over $18.6 million nationally in support of cancer research and education. WICC’s mission is to unite and engage the Canadian insurance community to fund cancer research, educate, and improve the lives of those affected by cancer. More information about WICC can be found at wicc.ca.

Media Contacts

Lynn Lafortune

Co-Chair, Communications, WICC Ontario

Lynn.Lafortune@cna.ca