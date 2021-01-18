Quebec Claims Adjusters Reimagine Post-Loss Site Security

MONTRÉAL/LAVAL, QUE., JAN. 18, 2021/insPRESS/ – ESM, a branch of Xpera and provider of emergency security services, announced its expansion into Quebec today, with a matching technology that changes how site security operates. ESM’s new boots on the ground bring together a new team of experienced security professionals ready to be deployed 24/7/365, and new Site Management System (SMS) technology.

Exclusive to ESM, this technology allows for an array of improvements to the efficiency and effectiveness of site management. The system provides an easier way for clients to validate costs and trade activity through electronic reporting and up-to-the-minute digitized vendor logs on ingress and egress (knowing who’s on site and for how long) to verify invoice details.

Better cost control is only one advantage to insurers and restoration companies in the region. Other SMS system features include:

smart, fast electronic check-in and badging to keep site activity moving along;

strengthened security with watchlists and the ability to push out notifications among ESM personnel for immediate action if necessary; and

improved safety control with the ability to demonstrate how Ministry of Labour and fire prevention services requirements are met.

The SMS is just one way ESM leverages the latest technology and trained resources to reduce spend, improve site monitoring, and support their clients. Keeping sites safe and under control has been ESM’s business for over 40 years.

The ESM announcement follows a remarkable year for Xpera in the province under Regional Manager, Tonino Bianco. “We are thrilled to have a dedicated ESM security team to handle large complex losses in our region,” says Mr. Bianco. “This comes at a time when adjusters and project managers are looking for new ways to protect their business interests when handling a loss.”

ESM is led by Mr. Bianco. For more information, Mr. Bianco can be reached at:

T: 514-482-2147 TF: 1-888 652 9493

E: tonino.bianco@xpera.ca

Xpera is Canada’s premier national provider of Risk Mitigation & Investigation. Emergency Security Management (ESM), a division of Xpera, is one of Canada’s most trusted providers of trained onsite security personnel for 24/7/365 emergency response. Together, we provide innovative solutions that reduce risk, minimize loss, and increase human safety, enabling our clients to function to their fullest potential. We enable our clients to enhance business performance and ensure operational continuity by providing the experts and the tools to manage all levels of risks. Visit www.xpera.ca and https://esmsolutions.ca/ to learn more.