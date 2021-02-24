Quinte Property Restoration DKI joins the DKI Canada family

TRENTON, ON, FEB. 24, 2021/insPRESS/ – Chris Schmidt, CEO of DKI Canada, is proud to announce that Quinte Property Restoration DKI (QPR DKI) has joined DKI Canada.

With more than 25 years of experience in construction and renovation projects, owner and operator Mike Dowsett originally began what is now QPR DKI in 2012 as a restoration division of The House and Home Doctors Ltd. Serving the Hastings, Prince Edward, and Lennox Addington Counties, the team at QPR DKI prides itself on high quality service and a commitment to getting families back in their homes as quickly as possible.

“I’m thrilled to welcome QPR DKI to the DKI Canada Network,” says Chris Schmidt, CEO, DKI Canada. “We are looking forward to growing with a well-respected company that has established roots and a proven track record of success in the Quinte Region.”

“We are very pleased to be able to offer more coverage in the Quinte area with the addition of QPR DKI,” says Adam Tzarik, Vice President of Business Development. “Mike and his team have a strong presence in their community with an incredible reputation for high-quality service and customer-care and we look forward to working with them.”

QPR DKI is open for business now, with plans to host a grand-opening event later this spring.

“We are very excited for this new opportunity,” says Mike Dowsett, owner of QPR DKI. “While our name has changed, we are still the same great people, offering the same great services. Joining the DKI Canada Network will allow us to continue to do what we do best, helping our clients get their lives and businesses back to normal.”

You can contact QPR DKI at:

Quinte Property Restoration DKI

542 Old Highway 2

Trenton, ON K8V 5P5

Tel: 613.955.0138

About DKI Canada

DKI Canada is the leader in the Canadian property restoration with 90 locations from coast to coast. The restoration services that DKI provides to insurance, commercial and residential clients include: emergency response, water damage mitigation, fire and contents cleaning, mould remediation, complete reconstruction and much more, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. DKI has pushed forward a green program focused on using environmentally sustainable cleaning products and mitigating risk in environmentally sustainable ways. DKI returns damaged property to its pre-loss condition quickly and efficiently.

