Rachel Kozak joins DKI Canada as Director, Western Region

TORONTO, ON, OCTOBER 21, 2021/insPRESS/ – DKI Canada‘s Business Development team is pleased to welcome Rachel Kozak as the new Director of Western Region. Based out of British Columbia’s lower mainland, Rachel joins DKI beginning on Thursday, October 21.

A graduate of the University of British Columbia, Rachel comes to DKI, with eight years of experience in the insurance industry. She has worked both as an adjuster, and claims representative, and was most recently Branch Manager for a national claims management company.

“We are very excited to have Rachel join the Business Development Team as Director, Western Region,” says Adam Tzarik, Vice President of Business Development at DKI Canada. “Her years of insurance experience, and prior knowledge of DKI Canada and our Members, will make her a great asset to the team.”

As Director, Western Region, Rachel will deal with a variety of duties within the DKI Canada Network, from direct contact with Member locations and clients, to national operations initiatives and liaising with industry partners and stakeholders.

