Rainbow International Restoration Grows Under New Canadian Leadership

TORONTO, ON, JULY 20, 2021/insPRESS/ – Rainbow International, a Neighbourly company and global franchise providing residential and commercial restoration and cleaning services from more than 420 locations worldwide, is excited to announce that Steven Chin has been named Vice President of Business Development – Canada effective immediately.

“We recognize that although we operate proudly in four countries, Canada is a primary focus we have identified as an opportunity for both expansion and client growth,” said Cary Fairless, Brand President of Rainbow International. “Having Steven and his team lead new business development efforts in Canada allows us to further establish Rainbow International as a best-in-class, industry-recognized leader in property restoration in Canada.”

“During the last 10 years, I have turned to Steven when we have had clients in tricky claims situations and needed an unbiased professional. Steven and his teams’ approach to claims management truly puts the clients’ interests at the forefront of any discussion. Working with the client and broker in tandem, Steven has consistently shown the value of relationships and communication in stressful times for our clients and advocated on behalf of the client when it comes time to settlement. I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend Steven’s client first mentality to anyone!”

– Matt Carr, President of Gifford Carr & Associates

“Over the years, I’ve worked with Steven on a variety of claims, from individually complicated losses to several high-volume weather-related events across the country. I respect and admire Steven’s commitment to putting the customer first and his passion for driving the industry forward. He’s not afraid to ask the hard questions in an effort to better understand the insurer/vendor relationship. His approachable communication style and strong commitment to accountability has made him a leader in the market, and I look forward to working with him again.”

– Erin Misiak, Ontario Claims Manager for SGI/Coachman Insurance

The Canadian team for Rainbow International also includes Jack White, Director of Operations – Canada, and Craig Walters, Director of Business Development – Canada.

Established in 1981, Rainbow International® is part of Neighbourly®, the world’s largest home services franchisor of 28 brands and almost 4,800 independently owned and operated franchises that repair, maintain and enhance properties, united under one platform serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries. Rainbow International® franchise owners offer a broad range of damage restoration services ranging from water, smoke and fire damage to carpet and upholstery cleaning and deodorization.

To learn more about Rainbow International Restoration, visit RainbowIntl.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighbourly®, click here.