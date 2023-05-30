RAISE Underwriting appoints industry veteran in Atlantic Canada

TORONTO, ON, MAY 30, 2023/insPRESS/ – RAISE Underwriting, one of Canada’s leading specialty insurance managing general agencies (MGA), is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Myrer as Vice President, Surety – Atlantic Canada to lead RAISE’s surety practise in the Atlantic Provinces. In addition to providing national technical underwriting support and mentorship, Stephen will oversee RAISE’s existing and growing portfolio in Atlantic Canada as well as developing and supporting new relationships and solutions for brokers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stephen and his passion for the surety business to RAISE,” says Iqbal Bhinder, Senior Vice President, Surety of RAISE. “We look forward to Stephen’s contributions and expertise as we endeavour to solve problems for our broker partners.”

Stephen has over 30 years of surety experience. He most recently served as an assistant vice president for a national surety writer where he established the Atlantic Canada surety office and oversaw its growth and success. Stephen has a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia. He is also a recipient of the Chartered Insurance Professional (CIP) and Fellow, Chartered Insurance Professional (FCIP) designations.

“I’m excited for this opportunity and contributing to the entrepreneurial culture that RAISE has embraced,” says Stephen Myrer. “I’m looking forward to working with the talented team at RAISE and reconnecting with the many broker partners in Atlantic Canada with whom I have had the privilege of supporting over the years.”

RAISE continues to provide tailored products from expert underwriters and remains dedicated to developing specialty insurance and surety bond solutions for brokers and their clients.

About RAISE Underwriting

RAISE Underwriting is an independent Canadian MGA and leading supplier of risk insurance and surety products. It is the only MGA in Canada with comprehensive construction and real estate coverages across both construction and surety.