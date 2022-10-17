RAISE Underwriting appoints industry veteran Ken Lam to lead Specialty Construction practice

TORONTO, ON, OCTOBER 17, 2022/insPRESS/ – RAISE Underwriting, one of Canada’s leading specialty insurance managing general agencies (MGA), has named Ken Lam Head of Construction, P&C Insurance to lead RAISE’s Construction and Real Estate Practice. Ken will focus on growing RAISE’s existing product offerings while also developing new solutions for brokers.

Ken has 20 years of insurance experience and most recently served as Vice President with an international insurer where he was responsible for initiating and growing a new construction vertical.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ken and his passion for the insurance business to RAISE,” said Matt Baynton, CEO of RAISE. “We look forward to Ken’s contributions and expertise as we endeavour to solve problems for our broker partners.”

“I’m excited to be joining the entrepreneurial culture that RAISE has established and apply my solutions-oriented underwriting approach to brokers across Canada,” stated Ken Lam.

RAISE will continue to provide tailored products from expert underwriters and will remain dedicated to developing specialty insurance and surety bond solutions for brokers and their clients.

About RAISE Underwriting

RAISE Underwriting is an independent Canadian MGA and leading supplier of risk insurance and surety products. RAISE is the only MGA in Canada with comprehensive construction and real estate coverages across both construction and surety.