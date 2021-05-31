RAISE Underwriting Appoints Matt Baynton as Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, ON, MAY 31, 2021/insPRESS/ – RAISE Underwriting Limited, a leading specialty lines managing general agent with a focus on construction, real estate and development, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Baynton to the position of Chief Executive Officer.

Matt joins RAISE after nearly two decades in the insurance space, most recently as Senior Vice President of an industry-leading surety and specialty lines insurer. Matt is a proven leader with a reputation for delivering strong, profitable growth. In his new role Matt will be responsible for the strategic direction and growth of RAISE. “I am excited to join our highly skilled and enthusiastic RAISE team at this transformative time in the company’s evolution. Our goal is to be the leading specialty lines MGA in Canada by providing a solutions-oriented approach to our broker partners by delivering innovative products and great service” stated Baynton.

About RAISE: Established in 2017, RAISE is a boutique Managing General Agent delivering specialized, bespoke insurance and bonding solutions to the Development and Construction community. RAISE offers leading strategic support and personalized service that can only be found in a boutique, independent firm. RAISE currently serves the Canadian market with offices in Toronto and Vancouver.

raiseunderwriting.com