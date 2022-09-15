Registration for the Eighth Canadian Catastrophe (CAT) Conference has Opened

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 15, 2022/insPRESS/ – CatIQ is pleased to announce that registration for its eighth annual Canadian catastrophe conference, CatIQ Connect, is now open. CatIQ Connect will take place February 7-8, 2023 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. The conference will kick off with a review of the catastrophes from 2022 and close with a forecast for 2023.

Canadian insured catastrophic losses have already exceeded $1.5 billion in 2022 according to CatIQ. Impactful weather events are on the rise, and government and industry must look to implement solutions to mitigate the increasing cost of catastrophes.

CatIQ Connect is a content-driven conference designed to foster collaboration between sectors relating to resilience and recovery in the face of catastrophes. “We are so excited to reconnect in person with the catastrophe management community and, once again, our steering committee has put together a phenomenal agenda,” said Laura Twidle, President & CEO of CatIQ. “The 2023 event will focus on collaboration, since we should all be working together to manage impacts from catastrophes and climate change; we want attendees to meet peers inside and outside their respective sector so they can take the next step in understanding and mitigating risk.”

CatIQ Connect is designed for:

Insurance/Reinsurance Professionals

All Levels of Government

Academia/Researchers

Risk Managers

NGO’s

Other sectors/organizations dealing with resilience to catastrophes

The CatIQ Connect 2023 Agenda features 40+ expert speakers. Highlights include:

2022 CATs in Review

Atmospheric Rivers, Derechos and Other Scary Things

B.C. Floods – Local and Claims Perspectives

Claims and Inflation

Federal View on Disaster Risk

Has the Time Come for CAT Bonds in Canada?

Getting Out of Harm’s Way with Managed Retreat

Indigenous Communities and Insurance

Insurance Adjusting Challenges and Opportunities

Modelling the Future Climate

The Lytton Recovery

Weathering the Storm: Ensuring Good Mental Health in Your Workplace

West Coast Earthquake – The Known Unknowns

Save $100 by registering early and save a further $100 per person by registering three or more at https://connect.catiq.com

Once again, this year’s Steering Committee includes leading organizations concerned with adaptation and management related to Canadian catastrophes, including:

Jim Abraham 2023 Co-emcee and President ClimAction Services Inc. Chris Rol Manager and Sr. Advisor, Climate Adaptation & Flood Policy Insurance Bureau of Canada Marjorie Brans 2023 Co-emcee and Global Catalyst League of Intrapreneurs Greg Smith President, Canadian Operations Crawford & Company Caroline Floyd Director CatIQ Laura Twidle President & CEO CatIQ Karen Francis SVP Guy Carpenter Rebecca Wagner Associate Director, Meteorological Service of Canada Environment and Climate Change Canada Izzy Graham Assistant Vice President Aon Shaun Walsh VP, Head of Property & Exposure Management, CTU Aviva Canada Glenn McGillivray Managing Director Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction Kyle Winston Chair CRU Group Hall Noble Sr. Manager CAT Response, National CAT Claims TD Insurance Julie Wright Director Partners for Action Kelly O’Neill AVP, Natural CAT Pricing Analyst SCOR Canada Reinsurance Company

To register for CatIQ Connect 2023, or to keep up to date on the latest announcements, visit https://connect.catiq.com. You can also follow CatIQ on Twitter at @CatIQ_Inc or through the hashtag #CatIQConnect.

About CatIQ

Toronto-based Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. (CatIQ) is a subsidiary of Zurich-based PERILS A.G. and delivers detailed analytical and meteorological information on Canadian natural and man-made catastrophes. Through its online subscription-based platform, CatIQ combines comprehensive insured loss and exposure indices and other related information to better serve the needs of the insurance / reinsurance / ILS industries, public sector and other stakeholders. www.catiq.com. CatIQ was established in 2014 with the support of the overwhelming majority of the Canadian insurance and reinsurance industry and is widely recognized as the most reliable source of catastrophe loss information in Canada. CatIQ also partners with MSA Research to host the Canadian catastrophe conference, CatIQ Connect, connect.catiq.com which will return to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on Feb 7-8, 2023.

