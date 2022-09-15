Canadian Underwriter
Registration for the Eighth Canadian Catastrophe (CAT) Conference has Opened

September 15, 2022   by CatIQ Connect

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 15, 2022/insPRESS/ – CatIQ is pleased to announce that registration for its eighth annual Canadian catastrophe conference, CatIQ Connect, is now open. CatIQ Connect will take place February 7-8, 2023 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.  The conference will kick off with a review of the catastrophes from 2022 and close with a forecast for 2023.

Canadian insured catastrophic losses have already exceeded $1.5 billion in 2022 according to CatIQ. Impactful weather events are on the rise, and government and industry must look to implement solutions to mitigate the increasing cost of catastrophes.

CatIQ Connect is a content-driven conference designed to foster collaboration between sectors relating to resilience and recovery in the face of catastrophes. “We are so excited to reconnect in person with the catastrophe management community and, once again, our steering committee has put together a phenomenal agenda,” said Laura Twidle, President & CEO of CatIQ. “The 2023 event will focus on collaboration, since we should all be working together to manage impacts from catastrophes and climate change; we want attendees to meet peers inside and outside their respective sector so they can take the next step in understanding and mitigating risk.”

CatIQ Connect is designed for:

  • Insurance/Reinsurance Professionals
  • All Levels of Government
  • Academia/Researchers
  • Risk Managers
  • NGO’s
  • Other sectors/organizations dealing with resilience to catastrophes

The CatIQ Connect 2023 Agenda features 40+ expert speakers. Highlights include:

  • 2022 CATs in Review
  • Atmospheric Rivers, Derechos and Other Scary Things
  • B.C. Floods – Local and Claims Perspectives
  • Claims and Inflation
  • Federal View on Disaster Risk
  • Has the Time Come for CAT Bonds in Canada?
  • Getting Out of Harm’s Way with Managed Retreat
  • Indigenous Communities and Insurance
  • Insurance Adjusting Challenges and Opportunities
  • Modelling the Future Climate
  • The Lytton Recovery
  • Weathering the Storm: Ensuring Good Mental Health in Your Workplace
  • West Coast Earthquake – The Known Unknowns

Save $100 by registering early and save a further $100 per person by registering three or more at https://connect.catiq.com

Once again, this year’s Steering Committee includes leading organizations concerned with adaptation and management related to Canadian catastrophes, including:

 

Jim Abraham

2023 Co-emcee and President ClimAction Services Inc.

 Chris Rol

Manager and Sr. Advisor, Climate Adaptation & Flood Policy

Insurance Bureau of Canada
Marjorie Brans

2023 Co-emcee and Global Catalyst

League of Intrapreneurs

 Greg Smith

President, Canadian Operations

Crawford & Company
Caroline Floyd

Director

CatIQ

 Laura Twidle

President & CEO

CatIQ
Karen Francis

SVP

Guy Carpenter

 

 Rebecca Wagner

Associate Director, Meteorological Service of Canada

Environment and Climate Change Canada
Izzy Graham

Assistant Vice President

Aon

 

 Shaun Walsh

VP, Head of Property & Exposure Management, CTU

Aviva Canada

 
Glenn McGillivray

Managing Director

Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction

 

 Kyle Winston

Chair

CRU Group

 
Hall Noble

Sr. Manager CAT Response, National CAT Claims

TD Insurance

 

 Julie Wright

Director

Partners for Action

 
Kelly O’Neill

AVP, Natural CAT Pricing Analyst

SCOR Canada Reinsurance Company

 

  

To register for CatIQ Connect 2023, or to keep up to date on the latest announcements, visit https://connect.catiq.com. You can also follow CatIQ on Twitter at @CatIQ_Inc or through the hashtag #CatIQConnect.

 

About CatIQ

Toronto-based Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. (CatIQ) is a subsidiary of Zurich-based PERILS A.G. and delivers detailed analytical and meteorological information on Canadian natural and man-made catastrophes. Through its online subscription-based platform, CatIQ combines comprehensive insured loss and exposure indices and other related information to better serve the needs of the insurance / reinsurance / ILS industries, public sector and other stakeholders. www.catiq.com. CatIQ was established in 2014 with the support of the overwhelming majority of the Canadian insurance and reinsurance industry and is widely recognized as the most reliable source of catastrophe loss information in Canada. CatIQ also partners with MSA Research to host the Canadian catastrophe conference, CatIQ Connect, connect.catiq.com which will return to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on Feb 7-8, 2023.

 

For more information, please contact:

Caroline Floyd, Director, CatIQ
Tel: 416-368-1723 x2
Caroline.floyd@catiq.com
www.catiq.com

