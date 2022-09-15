Registration for the Eighth Canadian Catastrophe (CAT) Conference has Opened

September 15, 2022 by CatIQ Connect
TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 15, 2022/insPRESS/ – CatIQ is pleased to announce that registration for its eighth annual Canadian catastrophe conference, CatIQ Connect, is now open. CatIQ Connect will take place February 7-8, 2023 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. The conference will kick off with a review of the catastrophes from 2022 and close with a forecast for 2023.
Canadian insured catastrophic losses have already exceeded $1.5 billion in 2022 according to CatIQ. Impactful weather events are on the rise, and government and industry must look to implement solutions to mitigate the increasing cost of catastrophes.
CatIQ Connect is a content-driven conference designed to foster collaboration between sectors relating to resilience and recovery in the face of catastrophes. “We are so excited to reconnect in person with the catastrophe management community and, once again, our steering committee has put together a phenomenal agenda,” said Laura Twidle, President & CEO of CatIQ. “The 2023 event will focus on collaboration, since we should all be working together to manage impacts from catastrophes and climate change; we want attendees to meet peers inside and outside their respective sector so they can take the next step in understanding and mitigating risk.”
CatIQ Connect is designed for:
The CatIQ Connect 2023 Agenda features 40+ expert speakers. Highlights include:
Save $100 by registering early and save a further $100 per person by registering three or more at https://connect.catiq.com
Once again, this year’s Steering Committee includes leading organizations concerned with adaptation and management related to Canadian catastrophes, including:
|Jim Abraham
2023 Co-emcee and President ClimAction Services Inc.
|Chris Rol
Manager and Sr. Advisor, Climate Adaptation & Flood Policy
Insurance Bureau of Canada
|Marjorie Brans
2023 Co-emcee and Global Catalyst
League of Intrapreneurs
|Greg Smith
President, Canadian Operations
Crawford & Company
|Caroline Floyd
Director
CatIQ
|Laura Twidle
President & CEO
CatIQ
|Karen Francis
SVP
Guy Carpenter
|Rebecca Wagner
Associate Director, Meteorological Service of Canada
Environment and Climate Change Canada
|Izzy Graham
Assistant Vice President
Aon
|Shaun Walsh
VP, Head of Property & Exposure Management, CTU
Aviva Canada
|Glenn McGillivray
Managing Director
Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction
|Kyle Winston
Chair
CRU Group
|Hall Noble
Sr. Manager CAT Response, National CAT Claims
TD Insurance
|Julie Wright
Director
Partners for Action
|Kelly O’Neill
AVP, Natural CAT Pricing Analyst
SCOR Canada Reinsurance Company
To register for CatIQ Connect 2023, or to keep up to date on the latest announcements, visit https://connect.catiq.com. You can also follow CatIQ on Twitter at @CatIQ_Inc or through the hashtag #CatIQConnect.
About CatIQ
Toronto-based Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. (CatIQ) is a subsidiary of Zurich-based PERILS A.G. and delivers detailed analytical and meteorological information on Canadian natural and man-made catastrophes. Through its online subscription-based platform, CatIQ combines comprehensive insured loss and exposure indices and other related information to better serve the needs of the insurance / reinsurance / ILS industries, public sector and other stakeholders. www.catiq.com. CatIQ was established in 2014 with the support of the overwhelming majority of the Canadian insurance and reinsurance industry and is widely recognized as the most reliable source of catastrophe loss information in Canada. CatIQ also partners with MSA Research to host the Canadian catastrophe conference, CatIQ Connect, connect.catiq.com which will return to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on Feb 7-8, 2023.
For more information, please contact:
Caroline Floyd, Director, CatIQ
Tel: 416-368-1723 x2
Caroline.floyd@catiq.com
www.catiq.com