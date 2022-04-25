Registration Opens for the 2022 National Insurance Conference of Canada

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 25, 2022/insPRESS/ – Registration Opens for the National Insurance Conference of Canada – MSA Research is pleased to announce that the National Insurance Conference of Canada (NICC) will be held September 18 to 20, 2022, at The Halifax Convention Centre and welcomes industry leaders to visit the conference website to register today!

Back after a two-year pandemic hiatus, the NICC has established a respected brand as Canada’s preeminent insurance industry forum designed for leaders to address key issues of the day and to network and socialize with Canadian and global contemporaries and industry stakeholders. “Since 2007, NICC has provided a truly national insurance conference experience,” says Joel Baker, President and CEO, MSA Research, “With the help of our Senior Advisory Committee,” continues Baker, “NICC is the foremost industry gathering offering an outstanding and relevant agenda and exceptional networking opportunities. We are thrilled to be back.”

NICC’s world-class agenda features expert panel sessions poignant presentations and addresses including: a welcome address by Lloyd’s Chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown at Pier-21; an opening Keynote fireside between Canada’s Superintendent of Financial Institutions, Peter Routledge and NICC emcee Alister Campbell; IBC’s legendary luncheon address with Don Forgeron; and a closing luncheon DEI conversation between the founder of the BlackNorth Initiative and Kingsdale Advisors, Wes Hall, and Chair of the Canadian Association of Black Insurance Professionals, Sheldon D. Williams.

“So much has happened since we last met – in the world, and in (and to) our industry,” says Alister Campbell, President and CEO, Property and Casualty Insurance Compensation Corporation (PACICC) and returning NICC Conference Master of Ceremonies. He continued, “The NICC team and their Advisory Committee have done a simply outstanding job crafting a comprehensive agenda to capture all the most important issues, trends and developments. It will be a whirlwind of ideas, insights and critical information, essential for every market player wanting to understand the forces shaping our industry going into 2023 and beyond. Simply not to be missed!”

“The NICC is a vital forum for substantive conversations on the future of the P&C industry,” said IBC President & CEO Don Forgeron, adding “The calibre of conversation and debate on the issues facing our industry are what NICC is known for and I’m pleased my home province of Nova Scotia will play host to the first in-person NICC since the pandemic.”

NICC continues its steadfast focus catering to senior executives of insurers, brokers, reinsurers, industry associations, risk managers, policymakers and industry partners. The 2022 National Insurance Conference of Canada runs from September 18-20, 2022 at The Halifax Convention Centre.

In its 14th year, the National Insurance Conference of Canada is the Canadian P&C industry’s pre-eminent conference and leadership forum. Designed for insurance and reinsurance company executives, brokers, regulators, risk managers and industry partners, this executive-level conference addresses many of the diverse and complex issues facing leaders in the Canadian P&C insurance industry. Registration and complete agenda details can be found at www.niccanada.com.

