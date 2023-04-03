REVAU is pleased to announce the appointment of Rahim Tejani as Chief Risk Officer.

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 3, 2023/insPRESS/ – As a member of the Executive Committee, Rahim will play a leading role in the strategic development, acquisitions, and growth of the company. As Chief Risk Officer, Rahim will be responsible for the development of alternative risk transfer strategies, including reinsurance arrangements captive solutions.

Holding a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Alberta and a CFA designation, Rahim employs a practical approach to managing risk through the identification, quantification, and mitigation of financial and operational exposures. In addition to his experience and expertise, Rahim is also known for his ability to build and develop high performing teams.

Rahim brings significant International and Canadian experience in the fields of insurance brokerage & risk management, treasury, banking, and operations gained over his 26 years career.

The insurance market is constantly changing, and Rahim will keep us on the cutting edge of risk transfer techniques.

We are excited to have Rahim join REVAU!

REVAU, we underwrite reality in all its complexity.

ABOUT REVAU

REVAU is positioned as the only North American MGA to bring state-of-the-art simplicity and elegance to the inefficient commercial insurance process.

At REVAU, integrity, respect, excellence, and unity are the foundation for all decisions.

Acting in accordance with these values in the course of our business remains our first responsibility.

A responsibility that is assumed by every member of the organization, our partners, and our customers.

A prerequisite for this is a strict and unwavering commitment – to respect our pillars at all levels of the organization :

We are leaders built on trust.

We are united by our passion.

We are in service of excellence.

We are revolutionaries for ambition.

Each pillar was built as a promise to be kept, an identity to be respected.

The commercial insurance revolution starts now. We are REVAU, our name makes us accountable.

