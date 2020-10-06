Revolutionize your client payment experience at the virtual 2020 IBAO Convention

TORONTO, ON, OCT. 6, 2020/insPRESS/ – FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada), the industry leader in insurance payment solutions, is proud to be a Platinum Exhibitor and Event Sponsor at this year’s virtual IBAO Convention. The event will take place from Wednesday, October 21 to Thursday, October 22, 2020.

One partner. One process. All payments.

Elevate your client payment experience by offering all payment methods using one process via a completely customizable Payment Options Form. Configure your form to present all payment methods accepted by your brokerage. Further customization options enable you to include your relevant payment instructions, as well as your desired look and feel.

Learn how FIRST Canada enables you to protect your client relationship and confidently ask your clients, “How would you like to pay for that?”

Revolutionize your client payment experience:

Speak with their team to discover how a partnership with FIRST Canada can revolutionize your client payment experience with one streamlined process for all payment methods.

Enter to win

Visit their virtual booth and complete the Contact Form to be entered for your chance to win a Bose portable home speaker.

When

Wednesday, October 21 to Thursday, October 22, 2020

They look forward to seeing you there, virtually.

About FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) provides the Canadian insurance market with comprehensive payment solutions. Brokers, MGAs, and carriers can partner with FIRST Canada and expand their offering to provide more value, choice, and convenience for all of their clients. The combined strength of FIRST Canada’s dedicated team, evolved offering, and innovative platform positions its partners to meet the demanding future of the Canadian Insurance landscape armed with market-leading solutions for success. FIRST Canada is part of Wintrust (Nasdaq: WTFC), a financial services company with more than $43 billion in assets and a part of the largest premium finance companies in North America. Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more about the company, visit www.firstinsurancefunding.ca.

For more information, please contact:

David Caringi, Senior Vice President, National Sales

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

david.caringi@firstinsurancefunding.ca

416 216 1789