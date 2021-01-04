Ricky Cormier Joins MBC Group as the Senior Project Manager for Atlantic Canada

MONCTON, NB, JAN. 4, 2021/insPRESS/ – With the addition of Ricky Cormier as our Senior Project Manager for the Major Projects team, MBC Group will increase its presence in Atlantic Canada and enhance the client experience. Ricky is based in Moncton and will be providing full bilingual services in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and other surrounding areas.

Ricky has over 20 years of experience in the construction and insurance industries, as a project manager, insurance adjuster, and contract specialist. Throughout his career Ricky Cormier has consulted on a wide range of complex insurance losses including residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties. Mr. Cormier has also been involved in a number of major projects across Canada including the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton and the Suncor Voyageur Village Complex in Fort McMurray. Over the years, Ricky’s experience has evolved to include a variety of specialized services that further strengthen Mr. Cormier’s credibility as a renowned consultant.

“Ricky will undoubtedly be a great asset to MBC Group’s growing presence in Eastern Canada. I am impressed by his expertise and know he will accomplish great things at MBC Group. Mr. Cormier’s broad, functional experience will help us further align and coordinate our efforts as we work to achieve our goals for customer success, category leadership, and growth.” says MBC Group’s President, Ross Huartt.

As MBC Group continues to grow and expand our service offerings, we are actively securing talented project management staff to meet the increased demand for our services and strive to exceed the expectations of our clients across Canada. We are excited to add Ricky and his wealth of knowledge and experience to our Appraisal team.

To strengthen our presence in these areas, Ricky Cormier will work closely with our Associate Director of Atlantic Canada, David Merks. For further information, Mr. Cormier can be reached at ricky.cormier@mbc-group.ca or toll free at: 1-800-547-0608.

